Eloy Jiménez exits game with groin injury

The White Sox injury bug bites Eloy Jiménez, again. Jiménez left Sunday’s series finale against the Braves with left groin tightness. The team said he’s under further evaluation.

It’s unclear exactly when Jiménez hurt himself. Gavin Sheets hit for Jiménez in the top of the second inning, then took his spot in right field. Jiménez grounded into a double play in his lone at-bat of the game, and took the field to play defense afterwards.

Jiménez has only played 201 games over the past three seasons due to numerous injuries. This season alone he’s missed time due to a hamstring injury, another leg injury and an emergency appendectomy.

Heading into Sunday’s game, Jiménez was slashing .270/.314/.465 with 12 home runs and 40 RBI.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.