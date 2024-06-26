Here's how to score a White Sox Mexican Heritage jersey Wednesday

In celebration of the team’s first-ever Mexican Heritage Night, the Chicago White Sox will have music, in-game activations and giveaways for their Wednesday game against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The White Sox say that the game will be a sell-out on Wednesday, their first of the season. That will mean fans will want to get the ballpark early to participate in the fun, including for their giveaway.

According to the team, the first 10,000 fans age 21 and older will receive an Aztec-inspired Mexican Heritage jersey.

I will say, the jersey the White Sox are giving away as part of Mexican Heritage Night tonight goes HARD. pic.twitter.com/Gke5L84V1K — Matt Lindner (@mattlindner) June 26, 2024

In addition to the giveaway, Grupo Sekta and Banda Nueva Raza will both perform outside of Gate 5 before the game.

Other activations will take place in the ballpark during the game, according to the club.

More information on tickets can be found on the White Sox website.