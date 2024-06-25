Luis Robert Jr. linked to several teams in latest trade deadline reports

The latest reports surrounding the White Sox and the upcoming MLB trade deadline suggest the team isn’t worried about trading away Luis Robert Jr. It’s that they might be selling low if and when they do.

“Robert’s frequent injuries, low walk and high strikeout rates are a concern for interested clubs,” wrote the Athletic’s MLB trade deadline reporting team of Ken Rosenthal, Patrick Mooney and Katie Woo.

Robert remains a high-upside player with plenty of enticing tools, but he’s struggled since returning from a hip flexor strain that sidelined him for 53 games. Since Robert returned to the lineup on June 4, he’s slashing .191/.301/.476 with five home runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases. Robert has struck out 25 times compared to 10 walks.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Not the kind of stretch that will inspire a bidding war.

“Teams likely will want to see more before giving up what the White Sox want for a player who last season hit 38 homers and stole 20 bases,” wrote the Athletic’s reporting team. “Robert is owed the balance of his $12.5 million salary in 2024 and $15 million in ’25. His deal also includes $20 million club options for 2026 and ’27.”

Yet the Athletic reports that a couple of teams are interested in Robert’s services this summer, and potentially the future summers the club options afford. They linked both the Dodgers and Mariners to Robert, but said several other teams have engaged with the White Sox in potential trade talks.

Robert is also one of several players whose name has come up in trade reports. The Athletic reported that Garrett Crochet, Michael Kopech and Tommy Pham have all generated interest.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.