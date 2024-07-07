MLB insider reveals GM reactions to Luis Robert Jr. trade price

Prolonged struggles at the plate could prevent a Luis Robert Jr. trade this summer. The White Sox aren’t eager to sell low on the extremely talented center fielder, even though he hasn’t met expectations this season, and according to Bob Nightengale that could get in the way of a potential deal.

“GMs are skeptical whether any team will meet (the White Sox’s) high price-tag for oft-injured center fielder Luis Robert Jr., of the White Sox,” Nightengale wrote in his Sunday column.

Of course, the White Sox could lower their asking price as the MLB trade deadline draws nearer. A desperate team could relent at the last moment, too.

Robert Jr. remains a high upside player with many tools, and he’s under team control through 2027 which should be extremely enticing. But he’s batting .228/.305/.500 in just 36 games this season.

Another concern: Robert Jr. missed 53 games this season with a right hip flexor strain that he sustained while running the bases. Robert Jr.’s short MLB career has been marked by several injuries already. He was limited to 98 games in 2022 as he dealt with a wrist injury. In 2021 he missed 85 games with another right hip flexor injury.

That history could convince GMs to take their trade deadline business elsewhere.

Nightengale has previously reported that the White Sox are looking to bring in “young prospects with enormous upside.” The man who might be able to do that in a trade is ace pitcher Garrett Crochet.

Crochet is making just $800,000 this season, is under team control through 2026, and looks every bit the dominant starter the White Sox thought he could be when they drafted him with the 11th-overall pick of the 2020 draft.

The White Sox briefly negotiated a contract extension with Crochet, per Nightengale, but the team isn’t confident they’ll get a deal done with him.

Crochet has a 3.08 ERA in his first season as a starter to go with a 0.968 WHIP. In addition, his 146 strikeouts lead all of MLB.

GM Chris Getz is widely expected to trade away several valuable players at this year’s deadline. Starter Erick Fedde and outfielder Tommy Pham are two players who could be dealt for prospects. In addition, Nightengale has reported that the White Sox are actively shopping Andrew Benintendi and his outsized contract that still has nearly $50 million outstanding.

The MLB trade deadline is 5 p.m. on July 30.

