Recent White Sox scout activity could ‘tip off' team's trade deadline intentions: report

The White Sox are reportedly doing their due diligence as the MLB trade deadline approaches. According to the Athletic’s MLB trade deadline reporting team of Ken Rosenthal, Patrick Mooney and Katie Woo, the team has sent its “top scouts” to check out the Dodgers, Mariners and Padres farm systems.

“The White Sox’s scouting activity might be a tipoff to how they will approach the deadline,” the Athletic reporting team wrote. “If they lean on field scouts, it means they likely want prospects with big tools. The Padres, Dodgers and Mariners all have those types of players in considerable supply.”

The Athletic noted that all three of those teams have shown interest in multiple White Sox players, but several other teams have engaged GM Chris Getz in trade talks, too.

The big ticket players who could command a big haul at the deadline are starting pitcher Garrett Crochet and center fielder Luis Robert Jr.

Crochet has been a revelation for the White Sox in his first season as a starter in the majors. His 3.05 ERA, 0.943 WHIP and league-leading 130 strikeouts should lead to a bidding war in a market lacking top-end starting talent if Getz makes him available at the deadline.

The same can not be said about Robert Jr. He remains a high-upside player with plenty of enticing tools, but he’s struggled since returning from a hip flexor strain that sidelined him for 53 games. Since Robert Jr. returned to the lineup on June 4, he’s slashing .191/.301/.476 with five home runs, seven RBI and two stolen bases. Robert Jr. has struck out 25 times compared to 10 walks.

“Teams likely will want to see more before giving up what the White Sox want for a player who last season hit 38 homers and stole 20 bases,” wrote the Athletic’s reporting team. “Robert is owed the balance of his $12.5 million salary in 2024 and $15 million in ’25. His deal also includes $20 million club options for 2026 and ’27.”

Those are the biggest names who could be on the move this summer, but the White Sox are expected to trade away several other players at the deadline as they try to recoup prospects for the future. The Athletic noted that relief pitcher Michael Kopech and outfielder Tommy Pham have garnered interest from teams that are making postseason preparations. Starter Erick Fedde is also expected to go as he’s in the middle of a reclamation season, after spending 2023 in Korea.

