The Marlins are reportedly moving on from Tim Anderson, after just 65 games. According to Craig Mish of the Miami Herald, the team will designate Anderson for assignment, which means he will be removed from their 40-man roster immediately.

Marlins have DFA’d Tim Anderson. — Craig Mish (@CraigMish) July 2, 2024

Anderson signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Marlins over the offseason when it became clear the White Sox would not re-sign him.

Anderson has struggled over the first half of the season, both with his bat and his glove. Anderson is slashing .214/.237/.226 with 68 strikeouts and just seven walks. He’s stolen four bases, but has been caught stealing four times, too. Anderson has no homers and nine RBI.

In the field, Anderson has committed nine errors with a .963 fielding percent. The nine errors are fifth-most among NL shortstops.

The White Sox drafted Anderson in the first round of the 2013 draft and he made his major-league debut in June 2016. It didn’t take him long to develop into the best hitter in baseball. In 2019, Anderson won the MLB batting title with a .335 average. That kicked off four consecutive seasons of hitting above .300, a Silver Slugger award in 2020 and two All-Star nods in 2021 and 2022.

Anderson soon became well known for clutch hits and bombastic bat flips. He was the perfect embodiment of MLB’s “Let The Kids Play” movement, even if he ruffled feathers along the way.

Anderson struggled in 2023, along with the rest of the White Sox, and as the team began its rebuild the White Sox declined their club option on his contract. However, Anderson made it clear that there was no bad blood between him and the organization.

"That was something that we agreed upon," Anderson told NBC Chicago back in April when the Marlins visited Chicago to play the Cubs. "We thought it was time. And both ends [were] cool about it. Nobody was mad about it. We understood it, and we understood that it was time."

