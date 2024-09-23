Stephen King weighs in on White Sox horrifying record

When Stephen King is offering a dose of optimism, you know things are grim.

The Chicago White Sox are poised to potentially set a modern baseball record this week, as they only need one more loss to have accumulated the most defeats in a season since 1900, but the horror icon is offering words of wisdom to the team’s fans.

King, a fan of the Boston Red Sox, said he contemplated switching his allegiance during a rough stretch of play, but that he ultimately turned back and felt enriched by the experience.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Chicago White Sox fans, I feel your pain. As a fan of those other Sox, I tried to switch my loyalty to Cleveland during one particularly awful season (Butch Hobson, I’m talking about you). I couldn’t do it.

Things will get better. They CAN’T get worse. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 23, 2024

While White Sox fans may contest the idea that things can’t get worse, there are some glimmers of hope on the horizon. The team has two pitchers ranked among baseball’s top-30 prospects, and have shortstop Colston Montgomery as a top-25 prospect as well, according to MLB Pipeline.

The team also will have plenty of financial flexibility next season with the Eloy Jimenez and Yoan Moncada contracts potentially off the books, and could earn even more prospect capital should they decide to part with Garrett Crochet or Luis Robert Jr. via trade.

That being said, the team will pick no higher than 10th in the MLB Draft in 2025, and will also need to find a permanent manager and negotiate an American League Central that saw four of its teams battling for playoff spots deep into the regular season.