Steve Stone shares thoughts on Garrett Crochet trade rumors

White Sox frontline starter Garrett Crochet has been the subject of many trade rumors and reports this summer, including one from Bob Nightengale on Sunday morning that said the team intends to trade Crochet before the deadline. Later in the day, White Sox analyst and former pitcher Steve Stone addressed the report during the team’s series finale against the Rockies. He threw water on the idea that Crochet is as good as gone.

“We never know for sure, I just don’t think that he’s going anywhere,” Stone said on the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast. “I think that the uniform that he’s wearing is the uniform that he will wear for a while, and he’ll wear it proudly.”

Crochet is just one of several White Sox players who have been mentioned in trade rumors this summer. The team will be sellers at the July 30 deadline, and a few players could be on the move like Crochet, Luis Robert Jr., Michael Kopech, Tommy Pham and Erick Fedde.

Selloffs like the one expected on the South Side are nothing new in MLB, and reports and rumors will only intensify as the deadline approaches. Stone was traded twice over his career and shared what this time of year is like for players who find themselves in the middle of the news cycle.

“It’s an unsteady feeling when you read your name, or you hear your name, or you see your name mentioned in a possible trade,” Stone said. “You just have to accept that that’s part of the business.”

The MLB trade deadline is 5 p.m. on July 30.

