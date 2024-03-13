Tote bags, hoodies and more: Here's what you can get at White Sox games this year

Heading to a White Sox game this spring? You could be in for some epic free swag.

The team hosts promo days throughout the season where fans can receive free White Sox-branded items. This year's schedule includes giveaways like tote bags and hoodies, but it also includes themed giveaways for things like Harry Potter night.

Here’s a list of everything you can get for free this White Sox season.

March 28

All fans will receive a White Sox-branded clear tote bag at the March 28 game.

March 30

The first 15,000 fans will receive a White Sox hoodie at the March 30 game.

March 31

The first 25,000 fans will receive a 2024 White Sox magnet schedule at the March 31 game.

This game also kicks off the Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game.

April 2

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

April 13

The first 15,000 fans who are over 21 will receive a White Sox crewneck at the April 13 game.

April 14

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the April 14 game.

April 16

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

April 27

The first 20,000 fans will receive a White Sox hockey jersey at the April 27 game.

UIC students will also have a student night during the game. The first 1,500 UIC students at the game will receive a White Sox co-branded sweatshirt.

April 28

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the April 28 game.

April 29

Dog Day, where fans can bring their dogs to a White Sox game, will be on April 29. For fans to bring their dogs, they must fill out this form.

The first 300 dogs listed will be able to participate in the dog day parade.

April 30

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

DePaul University will have a student night at the White Sox game. Students will receive a co-branded DePaul-White Sox T-shirt.

May 1

NBC Chicago 5 will present a pre-game presentation by the NBC 5 Storm Team on May 1. Click here to learn more about the special offer.

May 9

Fans can order their tickets online and receive a limited WWE Southpaw Figurine at the May 9 game.

May 10

To celebrate Harry Potter night, the first 2,000 fans will receive a co-branded scarf. Tickets for this promotion must be ordered online in advance.

There will also be fireworks following the game.

May 11

The first 20,000 fans will receive a White Sox quarter zip at the May 11 game.

May 12

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the May 12 game.

May 14

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

May 23

University of Illinois will have a student night at the May 23 game. Students will receive a co-branded hoodie.

May 25

The first 20,000 fans will receive a Luis Robert Jr. bobblehead at the May 25 game.

May 26

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the May 26 game.

May 28

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

June 6

Fans will receive a Greek heritage co-branded T-shirt when ordering tickets online to celebrate the White Sox’s Greek Heritage Night.

June 8

The first 20,000 fans will receive a Hawaiian shirt at the June 8 game.

June 9

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the June 9 game.

June 18

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

June 29

The first 20,000 fans will receive a southside basketball jersey at the June 29 game.

June 30

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the June 30 game.

July 9

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

For Italian Heritage Night, those who purchase tickets online in advance will receive a co-branded T-shirt.

July 13

The first 15,000 fans over the age of 21 will receive a throwback jersey vest at the July 13 game.

July 14

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the July 14 game.

July 28

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the July 28 game.

July 30

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

Aug. 13

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

Aug. 24

The first 20,000 fans will receive a White Sox football jersey at the Aug. 24 game.

Aug. 25

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the Aug. 25 game.

Aug. 27

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

Sept. 1

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the Sept. 1 game.

Sept. 10

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.

Sept. 15

Coke Zero Sugar Family Sundays, where children ages 13 and under can run the bases after the game, will occur after the Sept. 15 game.

Sept. 24

All fans will be able to purchase select concessions items for $5 for $5 TUESDAY. These items include draft beers and hot dogs.