As the Chicago weather has heated up, so has Luis Robert Jr. The White Sox center fielder erupted for two home runs as the team wrapped up their weekend set against the Red Sox on Sunday.

The first was a momentous blast, not only because it gave the South Siders a 2-1 lead, but because there was a man on base. White Sox hitters had been on an incredible stretch of hitting solo shots. Until Robert’s two-run blast, the White Sox had hit six solo homers in a row, including four on Saturday.

White Sox take the lead thanks to Luis Robert Jr pic.twitter.com/WPX5CpASav — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 25, 2023

Robert wasted no time adding another tally to his home run total. One at-bat later, he sent a ball out of the park with a laser to left field.

One wasn't enough for Luis Robert Jr! pic.twitter.com/aMHpyUGLja — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) June 25, 2023

Robert also went yard on Saturday, so he’s hit three home runs in two days. He now has 21 homers on the season. That gives him sole position of second place in the American League, behind only Shohei Ohtani’s 25 round-trippers.

