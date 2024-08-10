Trending
WATCH: Paul Konerko narrates hype video to start White Sox – Cubs game

Chills

By NBC Sports Chicago Staff

The White Sox began their final series of the season against the Cubs on Friday night, and called upon a legendary hitter to help set the tone. Paul Konerko narrated this video at the top of the broadcast.

Take a look:

Heading into Friday night’s game the White Sox and Cubs had played each other 150 times, including the postseason. The South Siders are ahead in the series 78-72.

Paul KonerkoCrosstown Classic
