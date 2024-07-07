White Sox ace Garrett Crochet named All-Star after phenomenal first half

Garrett Crochet is an All-Star. MLB announced on Sunday that the ace starter will represent the White Sox in the All-Star game.

Y'ALL! Garrett Crochet has been named to the 2024 American League All-Star team 🤩 pic.twitter.com/ld4TCTvZve — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) July 7, 2024

Crochet has flourished in his first season as a starter this year. Heading into Sunday’s action, Crochet led all pitchers in baseball with 19 starts and 146 strikeouts. Further, he has a 3.08 ERA, 0.968 WHIP and has walked just 23 batters.

His performance is even more impressive when you consider that his 105.1 innings this year surpass the total number of innings he threw in his professional career leading up to 2024. Between the 2020, 2021 and 2023 seasons (Crochet missed 2022 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery), Crochet threw just 73 innings combined.

Crochet’s All-Star nod is not his only bit of national recognition this year. He won A.L. Pitcher of the Month in June when he posted a 1.91 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 37.2 innings of work.

Crochet is the first White Sox starting pitcher to earn a spot on the All-Star roster since Lance Lynn did back in 2021.

