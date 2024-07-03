Garrett Crochet's spectacular first year as a starter continues. On Wednesday, MLB named Crochet the A.L. Pitcher of the Month for June.

Garrett Crochet: 37.2 IP, 56 K, 1.91 ERA

Cristopher Sánchez: 33 IP, 23 K, 1.64 ERA



Your AL and NL Pitchers of the Month for June! pic.twitter.com/TGFwn7sD0Y — MLB (@MLB) July 3, 2024

Crochet has developed into an ace for the White Sox this year after three seasons in the bullpen, and one season lost to Tommy John surgery rehab. His 141 strikeouts on the year lead all of MLB. However, the White Sox have a plan in place to make sure they don’t overwork him in his first year as a full time starter.

In just 18 starts this season, Crochet didn’t just set a new career-high for innings pitched in a season– he eclipsed the total number of innings he’d thrown over his entire professional career coming into the year. Crochet tossed 73.0 innings in his three previous seasons, combined. This year, he’s already at 101.1 innings.

Crochet is the first White Sox pitcher to win the award since Dylan Cease went back-to-back in June and July of 2022.

