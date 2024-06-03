White Sox fans sample — and enjoy? — cicada-infused cocktails outside the ballpark

Cicada mania has hit the South Side. White Sox super fans from Section 108 enjoyed a couple of cicada-infused Malort shots and shared a video of the insect mixology on Saturday.

Neither the shot, nor the protein-packed garnish, seemed to faze the 108ers in the moment. But maybe the drink should’ve come with a toothpick, too.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

I think I still got a Cicada leg between my teeth 🦟 https://t.co/5Q3zc0R0ov — BeefLoaf🥩 (@MrDelicious13) June 3, 2024

These Sox fans aren’t alone in their ingestible insect innovations. Noon Whistle Brewing in Lombard also offered cicada-infused Malort shots to their patrons for a short time earlier this year.

If you want to try the boozy bugs yourself, it should be noted that eating (or drinking) cicadas is not recommended for people who have shellfish allergies.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.