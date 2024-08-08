White Sox GM Chris Getz to address media after Pedro Grifol firing

NOTE: You can catch the live press conference from GM Chris Getz in the player above.

The Chicago White Sox recently ended the longest losing streak in American League history, and they are very much under the microscope after firing manager Pedro Grifol on Thursday.

Grifol posted the worst record in team history while at the helm, with a mark of 89-190 over the last two seasons, and was relieved of his duties by GM Chris Getz as the team prepares to head home for a series against the Chicago Cubs.

Getz is expected to address the media about the organization’s plans after the Grifol firing, and what the team will be looking for in a new manager.

Needless to say, the team was in desperate need of a new direction. So far this season, the White Sox are 28-89, and recently snapped a 21-game losing streak that was tied for the longest in American League history with the 1988 Baltimore Orioles.

The White Sox currently have a .239 winning percentage, which would be their worst in a single season by a long way. The most games they have ever lost in a season is 106, and they’ll need to go 29-16 in their final 45 games to avoid hitting that mark this year.