A new report says the White Sox “intend” to trade Garrett Crochet by this year’s MLB trade deadline. Bob Nightengale wrote in a column published on Sunday that the White Sox “quietly engaged in brief contract extension talks” with the first-year starter, but they’re not optimistic that they’ll reach an agreement with him.

“The White Sox have had 15 teams calling to express interest in Crochet, who is making just $800,000 and is under team control through 2026,” wrote Nightengale. “The X-factor for suitors will be determining just how much Crochet can help them in the pennant stretch and October.”

Crochet has not only hit a new career-high for innings pitched this season– he’s surpassed his total amount of innings pitched in just 17 starts this year. Across the 2020, 2021 and 2023 seasons (Crochet missed 2022 as he recovered from Tommy John surgery), Crochet tossed 73.0 innings. This year, he’s already at 94.1 innings.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Accordingly, the White Sox have a plan in place to reduce his innings over the second half of the season.

Nightengale reported that the Dodgers have already made an offer for Crochet, but the White Sox “quickly rejected” it.

“The White Sox have informed teams they are seeking young prospects with enormous upside,” Nightengale wrote.

Nightengale’s report doesn’t get into the nature of contract extension talks between the White Sox and Crochet is unknown. We don’t know what the White Sox offered, or what Crochet wanted.

The White Sox are expected to shop several players at the deadline, including Tommy Pham, Erick Fedde and Michael Kopech. Nightengale shared an update for two other players, as well.

“The White Sox have had several teams also contact them about center fielder Luis Robert Jr., but with his struggles, they are considering hanging onto him into at least the winter since he’s under control through 2027.

“The White Sox are openly shopping outfielder Andrew Benintendi, and would love to get out of his contract. He’s still owed nearly $50 million from 2025-2027.”

The MLB trade deadline is 5 p.m. on July 30.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.