Liam Hendriks will be honored this summer for his inspirational return to baseball. ESPN announced on Wednesday that the White Sox closer will receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at this year’s ESPYs.

Hendriks revealed in January that he had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkins lymphoma. Just four months later, after immunotherapy and chemotherapy, Hendriks got to announce that he was in remission.

“It hasn’t changed my outlook on life, but it’s definitely made me miss being in this clubhouse,” Hendriks said in May.

Hendriks did not need to wait much longer to rejoin his teammates. On May 29, he made his season debut with the team.

Hendriks struggled in that first game back, understandably. He gave up two runs on three hits and a walk in one inning of work. After that, Hendriks was back to his dominant self. In his four appearances following that game, Hendriks had a 2.25 ERA, held opponents to a .077 batting average, and racked up two wins and a save.

The Jimmy V Award is named after former North Carolina State men’s basketball coach Jim Valvano, who died in 1993 from adenocarcinoma just months after receiving an ESPY of his own: the Arthur Ashe Courage and Humanitarian Award. The award recognizes a sports figure “who has overcome great obstacles through physical perseverance and determination.” Past recipients include Dick Vitale, Chris Nikic, Jim Kelly, Craig Sager and Stuart Scott.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.