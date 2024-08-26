White Sox make five roster moves ahead of Tigers series finale

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – AUGUST 10: Manager Grady Sizemore #24 of the Chicago White Sox stands in the dugout prior to the game against the Chicago Cubs at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 10, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images)

The White Sox announced five roster moves on Monday ahead of their series finale against the Tigers. The team claimed infielder Jacob Amaya off waivers from the Astros, recalled left-handed pitcher Sammy Peralta and infielder Bryan Ramos from Triple-A Charlotte, optioned left-handed pitcher Ky Bush to Charlotte, and designated infielder Nick Senzel for assignment.

Amaya has played in five MLB games over the past two seasons: four with the Marlins and one with the Astros. He played shortstop in three of those games and second base in two of those games.

Peralta has thrown 10.2 innings in relief for the White Sox this year. In that time he has a 5.06 ERA with a 2.03 WHIP. Ramos has played 15 games for the White Sox this year with 14 appearances at third base. He’s hit .198 this year with two RBIs.

Bush started four games for the White Sox and has a 5.60 ERA to go with a 2.038 WHIP.

Senzel played in 10 games for the White Sox and had a .100 batting average.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.