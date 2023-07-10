2023 MLB Home Run Derby: Start time, participants, format and more

Major League Baseball’s All-Star Game festivities have already kicked off this weekend at Seattle’s T-Mobile Park, but things will hit another level on Monday with the Home Run Derby.

For Chicago fans, White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. will highlight the event, as he earned the No. 1 seed by virtue of his torrid first-half of the 2023 season.

In 339 at-bats, Robert has 26 home runs and 51 RBI’s, and has already doubled his previous career-high for long balls.

Here’s everything you need to know about Robert and the upcoming Home Run Derby.

Air Time/TV Information:

The 2023 Home Run Derby will start at 7 p.m. Central on Monday, and will air on ESPN.

The Participants:

Luis Robert Jr. secured the No. 1 seed, and will take on Adley Rutschman of the Baltimore Orioles in the first round.

Pete Alonso of the New York Mets earned the second-seed, and will take on Mariners outfielder Julio Rodríguez.

Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers will square off with Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Adolis García of the Texas Rangers will face Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena.

How It Will Work:

Hitters will have three minutes to hit as many home runs as possible in the first round. A home run hit after the clock runs out will count as long as the pitch was released before the clock expired. Bonus time can be earned if home runs travel 440 feet or more.

The semifinals, will have the same rules, but in the final, the hitters will only get two minutes of time, with the same bonus rules related to home run distance.

Tiebreakers:

If hitters are tied after a round, they get a 60-second tiebreaker to hit as many home runs as possible. A swing-off of three swings apiece would be used if the match is still tied after that 60 seconds.

What Does the Winner Receive?

According to the Sporting News, the winner of the Derby receives a $1 million prize, with the runner-up taking home $750,000.

The winner will also receive a Mariners'-themed home run chain as part of their winnings.

