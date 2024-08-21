The White Sox are playing on the West Coast this week against the San Francisco Giants. Their games on the West Coast typically start later, including Tuesday night's 8:45 p.m. (CT) start.

That means NBC Sports Chicago hosted "Late Night with Chuck and Ozzie" with host Chuck Garfien and former South Side manager Ozzie Guillen after the game.

Name a better show you can't pic.twitter.com/gmEYVRfE8W — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 21, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here are the top three funniest moments from Tuesday night's edition.

The Late Night Party Platform

As Chicagoans know, the Democratic National Convention is ongoing this week in the city. Garfien posed the question to Guillen "What would the country look like if we ran it?" If Guillen were president and Garfien was vice president, the duo planned to open a new party platform.

The Late Night Party.

Here's what they would look to accomplish if they were voted into office.

Vote for Chuck & Ozzie from the Late Night Party 👍 pic.twitter.com/MfBnKx0G7u — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 21, 2024

Garfien's questionable desk

Garfien has covered the White Sox now for 20 years with NBC Sports Chicago. And being raised in the south suburbs of Chicago, he was born a South Side fan.

But his fandom came into question when producer Jeff Nelson found some questionable items from his desk.

What's all that doing in your desk?? 😮 @ChuckGarfien pic.twitter.com/bwvVIsBSos — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 21, 2024

Guillen's call to the pen

White Sox fans know all too well Guillen's famous call to the pen in the 2005 World Series to Bobby Jenks. The former South Side manager stretched his arms tall and wide to signal he wanted Jenks out of the pen.

So, what would Guillen's call to the pen for Garfien be? He answered that question hilariously.

Ozzie's "call to the pen" for Chuck 💀😅 pic.twitter.com/A6bmP2vMy4 — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) August 21, 2024

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.