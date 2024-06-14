Astros release former White Sox MVP Jose Abreu

The Astros announced Friday they released former White Sox 2020 MVP Jose Abreu.

Thank you for everything, José. We wish you the best of luck! pic.twitter.com/fY5cVCpAyp — Houston Astros (@astros) June 14, 2024

Abreu, 37, is undoubtedly going through the worst season in his professional career in Houston this season. The former MVP is hitting .124 from 113 at-bats this season. He's played in 35 games this season, recording just two home runs and seven RBIs.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

The Astros will eat $30 million by releasing Abreu. He signed a three-year deal with the team in 2023 for $58 million.

The White Sox juggled with the idea of bringing back the heart and soul of their former teams ahead of the 2023 season. But they couldn't reel him back to the team, as Abreu opted to move to the 2022 World Series champions.

He had a reasonable first season with the Astros in 2023. He hit 18 home runs and 90 RBIs from 141 games played with the team. He hit .237 from the plate with a .680 OPS, also.

Before the Astros, Abreu played the first nine seasons of his career with the White Sox. On the South Side, he earned 2020 American League MVP, Rookie of the Year in 2014, three All-Star nods and three Silver Slugger awards.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.