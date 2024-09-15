Benintendi hits a game-ending homer as the White Sox stop their home slide by defeating the A's 7-6

CHICAGO (AP) -- Andrew Benintendi hit a leadoff homer in the ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox stopped a 16-game home losing streak by edging the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Saturday night.

Benintendi, Luis Robert Jr., Nicky Lopez and Lenyn Sosa each had three hits for Chicago, which had dropped four in a row overall. Lopez finished with three RBIs.

The home slide was a franchise record. At 34-115, the White Sox are hoping to avoid the majors' post-1900 record for losses -- 120 by the 1962 New York Mets in their inaugural season.

Chicago carried a 6-3 lead into the ninth, but Oakland rallied against Justin Anderson. Two runs scored on an error on Sosa at third. Zack Gelof hit a tying RBI single off Gus Varland, but Shea Langeliers was thrown out at the plate by left fielder Zach DeLoach.

Varland (1-0) then escaped the jam by retiring Tyler Soderstrom on a grounder to third before Max Schuemann popped out.

Benintendi then closed it out with his 17th homer, a drive to right on a 1-2 slider from Hogan Harris (4-4).

