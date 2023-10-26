Former White Sox closer Bobby Jenks was named the manager for the minor league Windy City Thunderbolts team on Thursday, the team announced.

On the anniversary of the @whitesox title, it is a perfect time to announce that World Series hero Bobby Jenks has been named new Field Manager of the ThunderBolts!



See Bobby's Bolts on Opening Night, Thurs. May 9th at Crestwood's @OzingaField .



Info:https://t.co/TBK4gpQVaQ pic.twitter.com/DEWvluYyhh — Windy City ThunderBolts (@WCThunderBolts) October 26, 2023

“I love baseball and I want to put a winning product on the field,” Jenks said in a statement. “I believe I can do that and my track record has shown that I can do that.”

Jenks was the pitching coach for the Princeton WhistlePigs of the Appalachian League during the 2023 season. Now, he's moving to the South Side in hopes of bringing another championship back to Chicago baseball.

During his playing career, he earned two All-Star nods from his seven-year career. He played six seasons on the South Side, most notably as the team's ninth-inning hero.

He played in all four games of the White Sox' 2005 World Series. He pitched five innings, recording two saves. He allowed three hits, two runs and two walks in the World Series while striking out seven batters.

Now, he turns to a new challenge.

