Brooks Baldwin's Double-A teammates react to his first major league hit

The White Sox called up infielder Brooks Baldwin to the major leagues to make his MLB debut on Friday against the Royals.

When he earned his first career major league hit during his first major league at-bat, his teammates from the Double-A Birmingham Barons shared an incredible reaction to his feat.

Brooks Baldwin's teammates in Double-A react to him getting his first major league hit 🖤🤍 pic.twitter.com/5G4XzrrXnc — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 20, 2024

Save that baseball! ⚾ pic.twitter.com/ebvHZvT6gi — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 20, 2024

"It makes it really special to see the guys that I started the season with," Baldwin said after the game. "I look forward to watching and seeing how they reacted."

Manager Pedro Grifol said after the game he liked Baldwin's calm approach at the plate and his defensive prowess. Baldwin finished with just the one hit, but he also made a couple of plays in the field at second base.

Baldwin was drafted by the White Sox in the 12th round of the 2022 MLB Draft. In 82 games in the minor leagues this season, Baldwin is hitting .324 with a .851 OPS. He's hit eight home runs and 41 RBIs, too.

Before the game, Baldwin told the media he was at a Lowe's with his mother when he got the call to the big leagues. Unfortunately, his parents weren't able to arrive to Kansas City in time to watch him play his first game. But they'll be at the stadium tomorrow for his second game in the majors.

"It was a lot of fun being out there for the first time," Baldwin said after the game. "It wasn't really a completely different game. It's the same exact game I've always been playing. Things are a bit faster, so you kind of have to slow the heart rate down, slow everything down and let the game come to you."

