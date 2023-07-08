Cardinals serve White Sox their 6th shutout loss of the season

CHICAGO (AP) — Miles Mikolas pitched seven efficient innings, Jordan Walker homered and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Saturday.

Mikolas allowed four hits — all singles — in his first win since May 30. The 34-year-old right-hander struck out six and walked none, throwing 71 of his 95 pitches for strikes.

Mikolas (5-5), a two-time All-Star, was 0-4 with a 6.00 ERA in his previous six starts.

Giovanny Gallegos worked around Oscar Colás’ leadoff single in the eighth, and Jordan Hicks finished the seven-hitter for his seventh save.

Walker hit a solo drive in the ninth for his eighth homer for last-place St. Louis. Paul DeJong singled in Nolan Gorman in the second, and Brendan Donovan added a run-scoring groundout in the fifth.

White Sox right-hander Touki Toussaint (0-2) allowed five hits — all singles — in five innings. He struck out five and walked one in his second start since he was claimed off waivers from Cleveland last month.

Chicago dropped to 10-18 in its past 28 games.

The White Sox had their best scoring opportunity against Mikolas in the fourth, putting runners on first and second on one-out singles by Luis Robert Jr. and Eloy Jiménez. Andrew Vaughn then flied out to the warning track in left, and Jake Burger bounced into a fielder’s choice.

DeJong’s run-scoring single in the second stopped an 0-for-13 slide for the veteran infielder. He is batting .172 (5 for 29) in nine July games.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: Manager Oliver Marmol had no update on LHP Jordan Montgomery (right hamstring) before the game. Montgomery got hurt when he slipped on the mound during Friday night’s 8-7 loss in the series opener. ... C Willson Contreras (dental procedure) rested for the second straight game. “Taking a hit to the mask or anything like that probably wouldn’t be ideal, so giving him one more day,” Marmol said. ... OF Tyler O’Neill (lower left back strain) went 1 for 2 with a walk in his third rehab appearance with Triple-A Memphis on Friday night. O’Neill was expected to DH for the Redbirds on Saturday night.

White Sox: RHPs Michael Kopech (shoulder inflammation), Liam Hendriks (elbow inflammation) and Mike Clevinger (right biceps inflammation) each threw a bullpen session. Kopech is expected to return right after the All-Star break. “Michael’s a little bit ahead of the other two,” manager Pedro Grifol said. “Liam and Clev, we’ll see how they feel tomorrow. We’ll take the next step, increase the intensity a little bit, see how they feel after that.”

UP NEXT

Cardinals left-hander Steven Matz (0-7, 5.02 ERA) and White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito (6-5, 3.50 ERA) pitch on Sunday in the final game before the All-Star break. Matz is making his first start since May 24. Giolito tossed six innings of two-run ball in a no-decision against Toronto on Tuesday.

