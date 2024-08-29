The Cardinals are placing former White Sox outfielder Tommy Pham on waivers, Katie Woo of The Athletic reported on Thursday.

In 23 games with the Cardinals --- since being traded there by the White Sox --- Pham hit .206 with a .653 OPS. He hit two home runs and recorded 12 RBIs. He struck out 16 times while taking first base on a walk seven times.

The decision for the Cardinals to cut Pham, 34, is more out of justice for the player. Pham wants to play in 2025 and now he'll have the opportunity to find a team willing to play him as an everyday starter. The Cardinals haven't been playing Pham as a starter since acquiring him.

The White Sox traded Pham to the Cardinals as part of a three-team trade also involving Erick Fedde and Michael Kopech. The Sox sent Pham and Fedde to the Cardinals and Kopech to the Dodgers. In return, the South Side received infielder Miguel Vargas and minor league infielders Jeral Perez and Alexander Albertus.

Pham signed with the White Sox just as the 2024 season was getting underway in April. He played well on the South Side in 70 games. He hit .266 from the plate with a .710 OPS. He hit five home runs and 19 RBIs while playing in the outfield as a starter.

