Chris Getz offers interesting wrinkle to White Sox's managerial search

In speaking about what the White Sox are searching for in their next manager, general manager Chris Getz said in August the organization is focused on looking at outside candidates currently in uniform.

On Tuesday, Getz walked back one of those criteria.

"Grady's [Sizemore] in consideration," Getz said. "He has a lot of traits that we're looking for, but we certainly want to go through a full process before we make any sort of decision. "... He's done a very good job from our evaluation, and we feel like he deserves to be in consideration. I can't say that he's got a leg up on anyone, because it is going to be a deep process and we're going to find someone that's the best fit for us. But he deserves to be in the conversation."

Getz rejected the idea of hiring from within for the team's next manager back in August. When asked about potential frustration from within about the specific criteria, Getz doubled down, saying he aimed to be upfront and honest with his current subordinates about the new direction he wants to take for the position.

However, Sizemore will earn consideration for the position, a telltale sign the White Sox are appreciative of his work as interim manager after the organization dismissed Pedro Grifol as permanent manager.

"I've got a tremendous amount of respect for Grady and the staff," Getz said. "Grady's temperament is exactly what we needed. It was very clear early on and has remained, that the players have such a high level of respect for him, and that's because of the character that he has, how he communicates to players, and how he supports players.

"The players have responded well. Obviously, they haven't necessarily had the statistical results or anything that has shown up, maybe on the win and loss record, but the intent and the effort have been there, and that's a testament to both the players and Grady and the coaching staff."

Considering Sizemore's limited baseball background post-playing career, his odds are likely unfavorable to win the managerial position. Before joining the White Sox, Sizemore was a minor-league instructor in the Guardians organization and a coach with the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks in 2023, making $15 an hour on account of the team having no openings.

Sizemore was lucky enough to earn a job with the White Sox. Assistant general manager Josh Barfield recommended him to Grifol once the former earned his post in Chicago. Grifol followed through and brought Sizemore on his staff. Still, his managing and coaching experience is incredibly limited in MLB.

Getz says the White Sox have an extensive list of candidates. He plans to have the position filled by late October or early November.

"I'm looking for a partner in this to help lead this organization," Getz said. "That comes in different forms. We've built out our criteria. We've looked at the desired outcomes, we've got a deep candidate pool, and we'll work through that, and we'll find the best fit for us."

Sizemore is still focused on finishing the rest of the season strong. However, it's worth noting the White Sox are one loss away from setting a new, modern-day MLB record for single-season losses. They could set the record on Tuesday against the Angels at home.

Either way, Sizemore is appreciative of the opportunity.

"I don't have too many thoughts about it right now," Sizemore said Tuesday. "I think I'm still just kinda worried about finishing this season strong. Obviously, I like everything about this organization. I like the opportunity they've given me. I want to continue what I've started and be a part of this in any way I can and just try and help turn this organization around as fast as we can."

