Chris Getz shares what the White Sox are looking for in their next manager

The search for a new manager for the White Sox begins now, as the organization announced Thursday it dismissed Pedro Grifol while making a flurry of other coaching staff changes.

The White Sox have gone through three different managers since 2020. The organization is starved for a manager who can play the long game with the team. And they'll need the right person for the job if they want to maximize their roster currently depleted of talent.

But general manager Chris Getz was, at least, fairly certain about one criteria the new manager needs to meet.

"We are focused on candidates that are currently with organization other organizations and in uniform," Getz told the media Thursday.

"I think it's important to bring in a new voice, a fresh voice that's been too exposed into areas of this game that we don't currently have in our organization. (I'm) very curious and excited to learn more about some of these individuals, and then we'll get it to the finish line and name the next manager. I feel like it's a fairly basic structure, very open-minded but I certainly look forward to getting it started."

After signifying the organization is looking for outside minds to lead their team, the overall criteria are fairly open-minded. When asked if the front office prefers someone with previous managerial experience (unlike Pedro Grifol, who the Sox gave his first managing opportunity), Getz kept an open mind.

"We remain open-minded to all types of candidates and all types of resumes," Getz said. "Is it a must? I'm not going to say it's a must, because I don't think it needs to be. But that level of experience can be beneficial if the candidate is right."

A significant aspect of their search is, not only finding the right candidate but selling their desired hire on managing the South Side. The White Sox have only made the playoffs twice since 2008. They can spend, but they have never been an overspending baseball team.

As aforementioned, the manager turnover in the last five seasons should be noted. And currently, the White Sox's roster is depleted of talent. Indeed, they have a rising farm system that's a consensus top 10 in the major leagues. But the manager is also working with Getz, who is a first-time general manager, to be fair.

How do the White Sox plan to sell potential candidates on coming to the organization?

"Ultimately, we've got a new department heads. (I'm) finishing up my first year as general manager," Getz said. "Our farm system is rising towards the top. We've got one of the best pitchers in the game on our staff (Garrett Crochet). And we've got a center fielder that can change the game (Luis Robert Jr.). We've got talent here. We need to uncover more talent and perhaps acquire more talent along the way.

"We're going to need, whether it be a new manager or staff members, to be on board and understanding and be part of something special. And I think if we find the right competitor and someone that has a vision, they could look at this opportunity, as something that they certainly don't want to pass up."

In looking towards outside candidates, the White Sox --- by default --- are passing on any potential internal hires. That means the White Sox's newly named interim manager, Grady Sizemore, won't be given a chance for the position.

That's fair, given Sizemore is fairly new in his post-playing career. Before joining the White Sox, Sizemore was a minor-league instructor in the Guardians organization and a coach with the Arizona Complex League Diamondbacks in 2023, making $15 an hour on account of the team having no openings.

Still, Getz's criteria of coming from outside the organization might sour some internal coaches. How does Getz plan to handle the debate of excluding candidates in-house?

"I think naturally there's the human element of what uncertainty brings people and the anxiety that can be presented because of that," Getz said. "But I need to be honest. I want to be direct. And I think with the status of our major league club, most people understand the approach. But the best that I can do is be upfront, answer any questions that they may have, and just be available. And that's the type of leader I try to be."

Timing is another element of the search. Getz told the media he's aiming to announce a hire after the season, saving the semantics of whether that will happen between the end of the White Sox's season or the World Series.

But, because the organization is steadfast in looking for outside names, their timeline might be fairly unpredictable.

"If we get access to some of our targets it could move quicker," Getz said. "But you want to be respectful of clubs that are in the playoffs, and there could be candidates on those clubs. Don't want to rush into this. I still want to be as efficient as possible, but we're at the mercy of other clubs as well, so the timing at this point is still a little to be determined."

With that, the quest to find the organization's 43rd manager begins.

