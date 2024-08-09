Chris Getz's one message to White Sox fans as ‘grueling' season winds down

Chris Getz addressed the media at Guaranteed Rate Field Friday alongside his interim manager Grady Sizemore to discuss what the team's priorities are in the final 44 games of the season.

At 28-89 and on pace to finish the season with the worst record in MLB history, Getz acknowledged the final weeks of the season will be grueling for those who still follow the team.

Bruce Levine, reporter for 670 the Score, asked the general manager if he had a message for White Sox fans as the difficult seasons winds down.

"There will be better days ahead," Getz said. "I know it's grueling to go through this right now, but we're determined to get it right. We wanna do this as quickly as we can, but we don't wanna take shortcuts, either.

"When we get this to where it needs to be, although there were struggles along the way, it can be special for a lot of people when we accomplish something great."

The annual Crosstown Series against the Cubs takes place on the South Side this weekend, and Getz hopes it'll bring a "unique energy" to the clubhouse.

"We're gonna go out there, we're gonna fight hard," he said.

First pitch Friday is set for 7:10 p.m., with pregame coverage begging at 6:30 p.m. on NBC Sports Chicago. On the bump will be Garrett Crochet (6-8, 3.19 ERA) for the White Sox and Jameson Taillon (7-6, 3.25 ERA) for the Cubs.

