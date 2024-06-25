Chris Sale moved in Braves' rotation, will face White Sox Thursday

The Atlanta Braves have made a change to their starting rotation this week, setting up former Chicago White Sox pitcher Chris Sale to take on his old club on Thursday afternoon.

Sale and the Braves will be in Chicago Thursday for a makeup game against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, and he’ll look to add onto his sparkling statistics so far this season.

Sale is tied for the MLB lead with 10 wins this season. In 14 starts, he has posted a 10-2 record with a 2.91 ERA, striking out 107 batters in 86.2 innings of work.

This will mark the third time Sale has pitched against the White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. In his two previous outings, he’s struck out 19 batters in 11 innings of work, allowing five earned runs and picking up victories in each of the two games for the Red Sox.

The lefty was traded to the Boston Red Sox following the 2016 season, and got off to a hot start in Beantown, finishing as the runner-up in Cy Young voting during his first season. In 2018, he finished fourth in Cy Young voting, but more importantly captured his first career World Series ring with the Red Sox.

Injuries limited Sale to just 31 starts over the next three seasons, and the Red Sox traded him to the Braves during the offseason. After that swap, Sale signed a two-year pact with the Braves, with an option for a third season.

During his White Sox career, Sale posted a 74-50 record with a 3.00 ERA. He struck out 10.1 batters per nine innings, and finished in the top-10 in Cy Young voting in five consecutive seasons before he was traded.

Sale will throw the first pitch Thursday afternoon at 3:10 p.m.

