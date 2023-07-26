The potential for afternoon rain and storms could threaten Game 2 of the Crosstown Classic Wednesday.

While morning thunderstorms moved through the region quickly, sparking numerous severe thunderstorm alerts, another round of potentially strong storms is possible during the afternoon and evening hours.

"We’re seeing some clearing now, which isn’t a good thing," NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes. "So I expect we’ll get some storm redevelopment this afternoon. Really any time after 1 p.m. through sunset has a chance of a storm."

The storms Wednesday morning moved in from the west to the east, but the afternoon round will be traveling northwest to southeast, Jeanes said, adding that some could "be strong enough to have damaging [wind] gusts again."

Where exactly these storms will pop up and how late the weather could continue remains to be seen.

Jeanes said conditions are changing "by the hour" and the National Weather Service reported there "remains some uncertainty as to whether storms can develop." If they do, however, "they will be capable of all hazards." That could include damaging winds and hail, brief tornadoes and heavy rain.

Another round of severe storms is possible later today. There remains some uncertainty as to whether storms can develop, but if they do they will be capable of all hazards: damaging wind/hail, brief tornadoes, and heavy rain. Have multiple ways to receive warnings! #ILwx #INwx pic.twitter.com/ASDxTviTbk — NWS Chicago (@NWSChicago) July 26, 2023

"We should be done with storms after this next round," Jeanes said. "Rain chances go down tonight but it’s going to stay humid."

Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.

The Chicago Cubs and White Sox are set to begin at 7:10 p.m. Live game coverage begins at 7 p.m. with Jason Benetti and Steve Stone delivering the game call.

The Chicago Cubs beat the White Sox 7-3 on Tuesday night in the first game of the series.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.