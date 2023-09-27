Diamondbacks move closer to wild card, beat White Sox 3-0 behind Pfaadt and Carroll

CHICAGO (AP) -- Rookie Brandon Pfaadt pitched shutout ball for the second time in three starts, and the Arizona Diamondbacks moved closer to an NL wild card berth by beating the Chicago White Sox 3-0 Wednesday for their eighth win in 10 games.

Corbin Carroll hit a two-run double in a three-run third, giving the rookie 76 RBIs, and Tommy Pham had an RBI single for the Diamondbacks, who were outhit 8-4.

Arizona (84-74) entered in the second of three NL wild card slots, one game ahead of the Chicago Cubs and 1 1/2 games ahead of Miami. The Diamondbacks were 50-34 on July 1 before a 7-25 slide.

Pfaadt (3-9) scattered five hits, struck out eight and walked none in 5 2/3 innings, and Jose Frias Andrew Saalfrank, Ryan Thompson and Paul Sewald completed the Diamondbacks' 11th shutout this season. Sewald worked around Lenyn Sosa's double in the ninth for his 34th save in 39 chances.

Pfaadt, a 24-year-old right-hander, rebounded after yielding five earned runs in 4 1/3 innings in a 7-1 loss at the New York Yankees. It was his third scoreless outing of five or more innings; he pitched 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Cubs on Sept. 15.

Trayce Thompson and Sosa each had two hits. White Sox (60-98) are trying to avoid what would be their first 100-loss season since 2018 and second since 1970. Chicago was blanked for the 13th time.

In his first start with the White Sox, Luis Patiño (0-1) allowed three runs. three hits and two walks in 2 1/3 innings. The 23-year-old right-hander, acquired from Tampa Bay on Aug. 1, retired his first seven hitters, then allowed the next five to reach base.

After Jace Peterson looped the game’s first hit and Geraldo Perdomo walked, Carroll lined a double to right-center.

DAVIES CUT

RHP Zach Davies was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks, who recalled rookie right-hander Justin Martinéz from Triple-A Reno.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Diamondbacks: OF Lordes Gurriel, Jr. was a late scratch with left shoulder discomfort.

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada was held out on a maintenance day. Lenyn Sosa played third.

UP NEXT

White Sox RHP Touki Toussaint (4-7, 5.10) starts Thursday's series finale. The Diamondbacks may go with a bullpen game.

