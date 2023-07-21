A week after MLB Network's Jon Morosi said the Los Angeles Dodgers were interested in pitcher Lucas Giolito, it appears another National League West team has thrown their name into the bucket.

According to another report from Morosi, the Diamondbacks are apparently interested in acquiring Giolito from the Chicago White Sox to boost their postseason odds in a tight race with the Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers aren’t the only NL West team pursuing White Sox starter Lucas Giolito.



Sources say the DBacks have inquired about Giolito, as well. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) July 21, 2023

The Diamondbacks and Giants both currently sit two games back of the first-place Dodgers at 54-43.

The White Sox, meanwhile, are well off the pace in the American League Central, and could look to unload several players from their roster, including Giolito, who is set to become a free agent at season’s end.

In 20 starts with the White Sox this season, Giolito has a 6-6 record and a 3.96 ERA, and he could give an instant boost to both the Dodgers' and Diamondbacks' rotations as they look to best one another in a heated race for the division.

