Dodgers batboy saves Shohei Ohtani with incredible dugout snag during White Sox game

Shohei Ohtani was nearly on the wrong end of a stray baseball during Wednesday's series finale at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox.

But the Dodgers' batboy saved Ohtani from being hit by the ball.

Give that kid a raise. He just saved Shohei Ohtani’s life.



pic.twitter.com/WTrYr1FdmW — Ben Verlander (@BenVerlander) June 27, 2024

It was quite an amazing snag to save Ohtani.

And it was also quite the amazing series for Ohtani in his and the Dodgers' trip to the South Side to sweep the White Sox. Ohtani finished 3-for-9 from the plate with two home runs, four RBIs and four runs.

Ohtani set a Dodgers franchise record, recording his 10th consecutive game earning at least one RBI on Wednesday with his solo home run to start the game. He's the first Dodger to complete the feat, and the first since Matt Kemp between the 2011 and 2012 seasons to record nine straight games.

