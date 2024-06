The Chicago White Sox entered the seventh inning at American Family Field down one run to the Milwaukee Brewers, and Dominic Fletcher made sure it stayed that way.

With two runners on base in the seventh inning and two outs, William Contreras absolutely crushed the ball to center field, but Fletcher robbed him of a home run.

Check out the play.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

White Sox' Dominic Fletcher robbed Brewers' William Contreras of a home run in the seventh inning

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.