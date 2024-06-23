Eloy Jiménez experiences unexpected hamstring discomfort in first game back: Report

Eloy Jiménez returned to action on Saturday against the Tigers from a month-long stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury he suffered in late May.

But in the top of the seventh inning, Jiménez gingerly ran from first to third base in what appeared to be some discomfort. Here's the replay of his noticeably hitched gate.

During the White Sox game against the Tigers, Eloy Jimenez appeared to be in discomfort while running to third base. Jimenez was not pulled and remained in the game

After the game, Jiménez told the Chicago Sun-Times he was indeed experiencing soreness in his hamstring during the White Sox's 11-2 loss in Detroit. He said he had not experienced any pain in the days leading up to his return to the field.

Eloy Jimenez, who came off the IL today, said he was experiencing soreness in the hamstring during today's game. It had not been sore in Arizona in the days leading to today, he said. — Daryl Van Schouwen (@CST_soxvan) June 23, 2024

It'll be curious to see if Jiménez has to sit out any more time to fix the ailment. He's already encountered two separate stints on the injured list, missing 12 games in early April with an adductor strain and 29 games from his hamstring injury.

Jiménez finished with one hit and one run from four at-bats against the Tigers on Saturday. He's now hitting .232 this season with five home runs and 12 RBIs to his name.

The White Sox start a three-game home series against the Dodgers on Monday.

