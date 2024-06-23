Eloy Jiménez experiences unexpected hamstring discomfort in first game back: Report

Eloy Jiménez returned to action on Saturday against the Tigers from a month-long stint on the injured list due to a hamstring injury he suffered in late May.
But in the top of the seventh inning, Jiménez gingerly ran from first to third base in what appeared to be some discomfort. Here's the replay of his noticeably hitched gate.
After the game, Jiménez told the Chicago Sun-Times he was indeed experiencing soreness in his hamstring during the White Sox's 11-2 loss in Detroit. He said he had not experienced any pain in the days leading up to his return to the field.
It'll be curious to see if Jiménez has to sit out any more time to fix the ailment. He's already encountered two separate stints on the injured list, missing 12 games in early April with an adductor strain and 29 games from his hamstring injury.
Jiménez finished with one hit and one run from four at-bats against the Tigers on Saturday. He's now hitting .232 this season with five home runs and 12 RBIs to his name.
White Sox News
The White Sox start a three-game home series against the Dodgers on Monday.