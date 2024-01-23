Eloy Jiménez on heinous 2023: ‘We all tried to be a hero'

Eloy Jiménez appeared on A.J. Pierzynski's "Foul Territory" show Tuesday and tried to put into words what went wrong for 2023 Chicago White Sox and why fans should believe the upcoming season will be different.

"Last year was a terrible season," he said. "But we're come gonna come at it. This group is good. We're gonna move forward."

When asked what's different about this team heading into 2014, Jiménez cited a greater sense of togetherness.

"Sometimes we tried to be heroes by ourselves," he said. "And this is a team game. No just one guy can do everything. Except for [Shohei] Ohtani. He can do everything.

"That's pretty much what happened last year. We all tried to be a hero, and everyone lost focus on what we needed to do. But this year, it's gonna be different."

