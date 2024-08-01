Eloy Jiménez says goodbye to White Sox, fans on social media

Eloy Jiménez posted a farewell message to the White Sox organization and fans on Thursday after being traded to the Orioles just before the MLB trade deadline.

"I would like to thank God for allowing me the opportunity to play for the White Sox," Jiménez wrote on Instagram. "I want to thank everyone who believed in me like the owner, the managing team and my teammates who supported me day in and day out. To the fans who showed love and support, you will always be in my heart."

The White Sox finalized a trade to send Jiménez, 27, to the Orioles, the team announced Tuesday. In return, the Orioles sent the White Sox reliever Trey McGough.

General manager Chris Getz told the media they felt the Orioles offered a strong opportunity for Jiménez.

"I got a phone call from the Orioles this morning with interest with Eloy," Getz said after the deadline on Tuesday. "I could tell that there was sincere interest. We felt like it was a good fit for Eloy to give him an opportunity to go out there and get a chance at making the playoffs and making a run there. So it just lined up well and felt like it was the right fit for him."

The Sox dumped Jiménez on the Orioles in the final year of his contract. He's slated to earn $13 million this season from the six-year, $43 million contract he signed with the White Sox. Jiménez technically has two years of club options attached to his contract, according to Spotrac.

McGough, 26, was drafted by the Pirates in the 24th round of the 2019 MLB Draft. He played in the Pirates' minor league system until the Orioles selected him in the Rule 5 Draft in 2023. He's played in both the Double-A and Triple-A teams for the Orioles. He's holding a 2.08 ERA through 16 relief stints this season in Triple-A.

While a mid-tier minor-league reliever in return, the White Sox should chalk up this trade as a win.

Injuries have unfortunately headlined the story of Jiménez's time on the White Sox. He's averaged 95 games per season over the last five seasons, not including the shortened 2020 Covid-19 season. Jiménez has played in 53% of possible games between 2021 and 2023.

Once one of baseball's top prospects, he hasn't truly lived up to his potential as a power hitter. He hit 31 home runs during his rookie season, which still stands as his single-season record for his career. His career slugging sits at .469 with a career OPS of .790.

Jiménez is hitting .240 from the plate this season with five home runs and 18 RBIs. He's struck out 47 times while being walked in 18 instances. However, he has played 65 games, which is the fourth-most in a season for his career.

This closes the book on the White Sox's trade to send Jose Quintana to the Cubs. In return, the White Sox received Matt Rose, Bryant Flete, Dylan Cease and Jiménez, who are all no longer part of the South Side.

"He helped the White Sox, you know, he really did," Getz said. "There's a lot to be proud of, not only for the organization but also for Eloy. I know the injuries have affected him and haven't allowed him to go out there and be the player that perhaps many people thought he could become. But he's still young. He's going to get a chance for the Baltimore Orioles, and he's going to get a chance to play at a high level. But he accomplished a lot in a White Sox uniform."

