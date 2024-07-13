Trending
Fan's ‘Speed Pitch' attempt at Guaranteed Rate Field is going viral on social media

The margin of error at this station is low

By Ryan Taylor

One of the selling points for the White Sox's Guaranteed Rate Field is their kids' zone in left field.

They have many games and fun activities to do around the ballpark. One popular game --- for all ages --- is their "Speed Pitch" game that challenges fans to throw their hardest pitch with a few throws.

But this fan wasn't ready for the challenge.

Brutal. That won't register a speed.

Luckily, the White Sox haven't needed any arms to help them. They finished 11th in MLB in June for team ERA (3.99). They also finished with the league's most strikeouts in that time frame, punching out 262 batters collectively.

Starting pitcher Garrett Crochet will represent the South Side at this year's MLB All-Star game.

