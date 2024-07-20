Former White Sox slugger Yermín Mercedes teases MLB return

Former White Sox catcher Yermín Mercedes teased on Instagram Thursday that he would be "Back soon to the show," seemingly hinting at a return to MLB.

The White Sox drafted Mercedes in the Rule 5 Draft from the Orioles in 2017. He played through the South Side's minor league systems for a few years before making a splash at the major league level in 2021.

In 2021, Mercedes owned a .271 batting average from 65 hits including seven home runs. He yielded 37 RBIs from his efforts at the plate, also owning a .732 OPS. He got off to one of the best hitting starts in modern baseball, holding onto a .415 batting average after the first month of baseball.

Mercedes took the major leagues by storm, earning the moniker "The Yerminator" dubbed after "The Terminator" for his dominating efforts at the plate. He sometimes bat clean-up for a White Sox team then looking to compete deep into the postseason.

His run with the White Sox was notable, but there were controversies.

Mercedes hit a home run against the Twins on a 3-0 count with the team already up a good deal of runs. Then manager Tony La Russa ripped into Mercedes for his action after the game, arguing it went against the principles of respect for the game.

Mercedes also abruptly retired and stepped away from baseball indefinitely, posting an Instagram message reading "It's over" in large with a black background. The White Sox then admitted they hadn't heard officially of Mercedes' departure from the team.

He suddenly un-retired, however, deleting his initial post and crafting a new one featuring a phoenix rising from the ashes. "I will never give up," he wrote while thanking God and the White Sox organization.

In June 2022, the Giants selected him off waivers. He was released in October after playing 31 games in San Francisco. In 2024, he signed with the Kansas City Monarchs of the American Association of Professional Baseball. Currently, he's playing in the Mexican League for the Saraperos de Saltillo.

