Four White Sox prospects who could be called up by season's end

The White Sox are a couple of weeks away from a potential selloff, capitalizing on the trade value of expiring contracts while reloading for the future.

If the Sox do, in fact, sell some of their core pieces, could they call up some of their top-tier prospects?

The short answer is -- it's a long shot. Depending on who stays and who goes, it might make sense for the front office to give some youngsters experience in the big leagues. But then again, the White Sox have a bottom-tier farm system, one that Bleacher Report ranked 26th in MLB in May.

Here are five candidates who could get the call-up if room opens up on the roster.

Colson Montgomery

Montgomery, 21, was the Sox' first-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft. Initially an Indiana commit, the shortstop opted to head to the minors immediately upon being drafted.

Montgomery has played predominantly in High-A and rookie leagues in his second season in the minors. Unfortunately, the youngster has undergone injury issues from his oblique to his back during the season. He's only played 14 games in 2023.

Luckily, he returned in June and made his way back to Winston-Salem. And he seemingly hasn't missed a step. Montgomery's batting .429 with a 1.270 OPS in High-A, showing why he's ranked MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect.

Should the White Sox have room to call up a shortstop, Montgomery could get the call.

Bryan Ramos

Ramos, 21, has extensively developed in the minor leagues with the White Sox since he was 17 years old. Most of his minor league career has consisted of play between Single- and Double-A ball.

A solid third baseman, he has a lot of road to go in front of him before he's a certainty at the big leagues. He's hitting .233 in Double-A this season with 40 strikeouts in 140 plate appearances. Most consider him just outside MLB's top-100 prospect rankings, on his way to the big leagues.

Yoán Moncada and Jake Burger both have a grip on third base. Reports say neither of the two is safe around the deadline; Jon Heyman reported Moncada isn't necessarily in the "totally safe" group that reportedly includes Dylan Cease, Luis Robert Jr., Andrew Vaughn and Eloy Jiménez.

Sean Burke

Burke, 23, moved up quickly in the minors over the course of his ongoing three seasons in the White Sox' farm system. By his first season in the minors, he moved from Single-A ball to Triple-A, getting two appearances on the mound with the Charlotte Knights by the season's end.

If anyone on this list has a realistic shot of getting the call, it's probably a contest between Burke and Montgomery, with Burke having an edge on the shortstop.

This season, he's pitched entirely with the Knights. Though, he's recorded an unpleasant 7.61 ERA in nine games with the Knights. He's let up 33 earned runs in just over 36 innings pitched. Still, he's the Sox' fifth-best ranked prospect on MLB.com with strong potential.

Noah Schultz

Close after Montgomery, the White Sox drafted the local kid (Oswego East) with the No. 26 pick in the 2022 MLB draft. Schultz is a stretch to be called up anytime soon, but he's impressed so far in minor league ball.

He's currently playing his first season with Low-A Kannapolis, and he's been lights out. In five games, he hasn't allowed a single run. Schultz has a massive frame, standing 6-foot-9 and weighing 220 pounds. He's like a Christmas toy I'm sure Chris Getz can't wait to use on the mound.

Schultz is projected for 2026, according to MLB.com. But if the White Sox throw in the towel this season, he could be a try in the majors. Remember, the White Sox only have two left-handed relievers (Garrett Crochet, Aaron Bummer) in the pen, too.

