Garrett Crochet makes MLB history through first 18 career starts

Garrett Crochet's string of spectacular starts was rewarded Wednesday with American League Pitcher of the Month honors for June.

A 1.91 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 37.2 innings pitched through six starts in June is impressive, but what Crochet has done overall in his first year as an MLB starter in 2024 is unprecedented.

In Sunday's loss to the Rockies, Crochet became the only MLB pitcher since at least 1901 to record 140-plus strikeouts with 20 walks or less through his first 18 career starts.

Crochet has developed into an ace for the White Sox this year after three seasons in the bullpen and one season lost to Tommy John surgery. His 141 strikeouts this year lead all of MLB. However, the White Sox have a plan in place to make sure they don’t overwork him in his first year as a full-time starter.

In just 18 starts this season, Crochet eclipsed the total number of innings he’d thrown over his entire professional career coming into the year. Crochet tossed 73.0 innings in his three previous seasons, combined. This year, he’s already at 101.1 innings. His ERA currently sits at 3.02, and his 6-6 record is highly impressive for a team that's lost 72 percent of its games.

Crochet is the first White Sox pitcher to win a Player of the Month award since Dylan Cease went back-to-back in June and July of 2022.

