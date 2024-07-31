Garrett Crochet remorseless about trade deadline requests for contract, starter's workload

Just before the MLB's July 30 trade deadline, White Sox starter Garrett Crochet requested a new contract from one of either the White Sox or a potential trade suitor to pitch in October during the postseason.

The move didn't sit well with some fans. Whether or not his request scared off teams or diminished teams' proposals is unknown. But he doesn't regret making those comments ahead of the deadline.

"I don't think it was dependent on that being said or not," Crochet said before Wednesday's game. "I think that any team would see the innings I threw last year and find it reasonable. So, yeah, I think that it was ultimately the right call.

"As baseball players, we have a little bit of notoriety so you know, if I wipe my a-- the wrong way, I think someone would say something about it."

Crochet and his agent aimed to find him some financial security for his career season on the mound this year. Over the past two seasons, Crochet has combined to pitch 12.1 innings due to Tommy John surgery he underwent in April 2022 and continued rehabbing through the 2023 season.

This season, Crochet is already at 114.1 innings --- more than all of his previous major league innings combined over his career. For that, Crochet hoped to position himself for a pay raise above the $800,000 he's making this season. He still has two more years under club control before he can become a free agent in 2027.

Crochet and his management were looking out for his future. It may have cost him the opportunity to pitch for a contender this season. But he's impenitent of his decision, expressing his belief industry figures would understand his thought process.

"Kind of like I said, you know, about the innings that I had last year. I think that anybody can understand where I'm coming from in that regard," Crochet said. "I think it may have come across as greedy to some but I think those in the industry realized that it's logical to have that line of thinking."

Whether or not teams understood his line of thinking, he remains on the White Sox past the MLB trade deadline. Now, he's faced with another unresolved demand he made ahead of the trade deadline: his workload.

Crochet wants to remain a starter. He told NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien in March he prefers the five-day routine of being a starter. He doesn't believe the standby, everyday workload of a bullpen reliever is efficient for him. Still, the White Sox want to taper and manage his workload for the rest of a season that got away from them early on.

And while the left-hander is opposed to that decision, he'd rather just go out there and throw.

"Whether a workload conversation happens at some point I imagined that I'll be involved in that," Crochet said. "At the same time, I'd rather I'd rather not be at the forefront of making the call for me. I want to go out there and pitch and whenever I'm done, take the ball (from me)."

This offseason will undoubtedly become a pivotal point in Crochet's career. The White Sox will unequivocally look to trade him again this offseason, especially if he remains healthy and continues blazing this trail, putting the doubts of opposing teams to rest.

"Arms like that just don't come around," GM Chris Getz said of trading Crochet during the offseason. "And, the interest, perhaps, could be even stronger, being that it's the offseason, and the urgency can change for a handful of clubs. So I anticipate the attention on Garrett and the interest in acquiring him is only going to go up."

What about the possibility of signing Crochet to an extension to remain on the South Side?

"We're going to have time to be able to have dialog with Garrett and his agents," Getz said. "For what he's done so far as a new starting pitcher at the major league level is nothing short of phenomenal. And to be able to be part of his journey as he continues to mature as a pitcher and a person, I'd love to be a part of that. But, you know, it's got to make sense for both sides."

Getz admitted to the media he was surprised by Crochet's demands for a new contract. More specifically, he didn't feel the way the 25-year-old went about expressing his desires was handled in the right way.

For what it's worth, both Getz and Crochet say their relationship has a healthy standing. And it'll have to stay that way, considering Crochet will finish out the rest of the 2024 season with the White Sox.

"I'm happy with exactly where I'm at," Crochet said. "Everything typically happens for a reason. I think that ultimately the right move was made and here I am. Saying that, I'm just going to focus on my next start, you know, keep going from there."

