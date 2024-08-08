Grady Sizemore went from $15-an-hour intern to MLB manager in less than a year

As interim manager, Grady Sizemore will be tasked with leading the White Sox through the final 44 games of one of the worst seasons in major league baseball history.

With under a year of major league coaching experience, Sizemore likely won't be considered for the White Sox' managerial position after the season, with Chris Getz stating several times Thursday that he will be looking outside the organization for a new skipper.

But an interim MLB manager is still an MLB manager, and Sizemore's rise up the corporate ladder is a pretty neat story.

After a playing career that included three All-Star selections, a Silver Slugger Award and a pair of Gold Gloves, Sizemore began his post-playing career in 2017 as a special advisor to Cleveland's player development department.

In 2023, after taking time away from the game to focus on his family, Sizemore contacted his former teammate, Josh Barfield, about joining the Arizona Diamondbacks organization, where Barfield served as the director of player development. At the time, no positions were available, so Sizemore accepted a $15-an hour internship with Diamondbacks GM Mike Hazen.

Barfield became the assistant general manager for the Chicago White Sox after the season, and recommended Sizemore to Grifol and White Sox GM Chris Getz for a position on the coaching staff.

Now that's what we call networking.