Here's how fans can donate to White Sox Charities and receive exclusive gifts

White Sox Charities Day returns Wednesday, June 26 as the White Sox face the Dodgers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

In partnership with NBC Sports Chicago, the telethon-style fundraising event invites fans to give back to Chicago White Sox Charities (CWSC) and help support those most in need throughout the city of Chicago.

Beginning at 6:30 p.m. and running for the duration of the game, fans will be able to call a live phone bank at Guaranteed Rate Field at 312-674-5684 to pledge a donation of any amount in exchange for special White Sox items.

Limited-edition White Sox gifts available exclusively for Charities Day:

$25 - CHI Jam T-Shirt: Team Ozzie Guillen and Chuck Garfien or Team Steve Stone and John Schriffen!

Team Ozzie Guillen and Chuck Garfien or Team Steve Stone and John Schriffen! $60 - Mystery Autographed Baseball from a fan-favorite White Sox player (limited availability)

from a fan-favorite White Sox player (limited availability) $175 - Cooler Backpack with CHI Jam T-Shirt: White Sox-branded cooler backpack filled with a mystery autographed baseball, CHI Jam T-Shirt, novelty socks, water bottle and two Lower Box ticket vouchers.

In celebration, NBC Sports Chicago will highlight the impact of CWSC throughout the game broadcast with special segments and interviews.

For more information on CWSC and their involvement in the Chicagoland community, click here.

