White Sox Charities Day returns Tuesday, June 20 as the White Sox face the Rangers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

In partnership with NBC Sports Chicago, the telethon-style fundraising event invites fans to give back to Chicago White Sox Charities (CWSC) and help support those most in need throughout the city of Chicago.

Beginning at 7:00 p.m. and running until supplies run out, fans will be able to call a live phone bank at Guaranteed Rate Field at 312-674-5684 to pledge a donation of any amount in exchange for special White Sox items.

Limited-edition White Sox gifts available exclusively for Charities Day:

$25 - Jason Benetti or Steve Stone Reversible Bucket Hat

$60 - Mystery Autographed Baseball from a popular White Sox player

$175 - White Sox Tailgating Package: White Sox-branded backpack filled with a mystery autographed baseball, Jason Benetti or Steve Stone reversible bucket hat, tailgate chair, portable speakers and two Lower Deck ticket vouchers

In celebration of Charities Day, NBC Sports Chicago will highlight the impact of CWSC throughout the game broadcast with special segments and interviews. Chuck Garfien and Ozzie Guillen will be hosting “White Sox Pregame Live” from the stadium concourse to kick off Tuesday’s event.

Fans are encouraged to interact with CWSC throughout the night by following @SoxCharities on Instagram and Twitter.

For more information on CWSC and their involvement in the Chicagoland community, click here.

