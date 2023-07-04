How a White Sox fan became an American Hero

In 2005, Senior Master Sergeant Israel Del Toro had just watched the White Sox win the World Series while stationed in Afghanistan. One month later, he was seriously wounded in action and his life would be changed forever. Chuck Garfien speaks with Israel about his miraculous recovery, the promise he made to his dad that shaped the rest of his life, his friendships with President George W. Bush, Jon Stewart and Ozzie Guillen, his love for the White Sox and more

Watch and list to the the full podcast:

