How many wins do the White Sox need to avoid most single-season losses in MLB history?

With the White Sox's 6-4 loss to the Guardians on Wednesday, they moved their season loss total to 114.

The White Sox remain 21.5 games behind the second-to-last-place, 54-92 Miami Marlins. How many more games would they need to win to avoid setting a single-season MLB record for most losses?

The White Sox need to finish their season, at least, 9-6 to avoid setting the modern-day record for most losses in a single season. The 1962 Mets hold the current record, posting 120 losses that season. Technically, the 1899 Cleveland Spiders hold the true MLB record with 134 losses; they only played 154 games versus 162.

As it stands, the White Sox stand seventh on the list of most losses in a season. They trail the 1899 Spiders, 1962 Mets, 2003 Tigers (119 losses), 1916 Athletics (117 losses), 2018 Orioles and 1935 Boston Braves (each recorded 115 losses).

The White Sox have series remaining against the Athletics (starting Friday), Angels, Padres, Angels (again), and Tigers to finish out the season. If they can't pull nine wins out of those five series, they will own the modern-day record for most losses in a season, capping off a tumultuous era of South Side baseball.

On Wednesday, chairman Jerry Reinsdorf released a statement to multiple outlets conveying his thoughts on the "historically difficult season."

"Everyone in this organization is extremely unhappy with the results of this season, that goes without saying," Reinsdorf said, according to multiple outlets. "This year has been very painful for all, especially our fans. We did not arrive here overnight, and solutions won't happen overnight either. Going back to last year, we have made difficult decisions and changes to begin building a foundation for future success.

"What has impressed me is how our players and staff have continued to work and bring a professional attitude to the ballpark each day despite a historically difficult season. No one is happy with the results, but I commend the continued effort. I expect to have more to say at the end of the season."

The White Sox are in a heap of trouble, even outside of this season. The organization dismissed manager Pedro Grifol in August, naming Grady Sizemore as the interim manager for the rest of the season. The White Sox need, still, to find a new manager for their team past the 2024 season.

On Monday, Getz shared his thoughts on the trajectory of the White Sox's historic losing season.

“If you would have told me we would end up flirting with the record, I would have been a little surprised," Getz said. "Now if you would have told me prior to the year we would have ended up with over 100 losses, 105, 110, I would not have been as surprised. These are the cards we’ve been dealt at this point. You try and make the best of it."

