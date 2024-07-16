With the MLB trade deadline exactly two weeks from this writing, it's curious how the White Sox will operate as expected sellers.

More specifically, how will GM Chris Getz approach trading Garrett Crochet? Multiple reports have indicated the South Side is likely to shop the left-handed ace, who's on a tear this season.

According to insider Robert Murray of FanSided, teams are seemingly willing to pay a pretty penny for his services.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“Absolutely incredible," a "rival evaluator" texted Murray of Crochet. "Someone should give them what they want. Fastball that explodes, angle, life (on his fastball) just absurd. I’d give them like five prospects for him right now.”

Crochet's value, at this point, is sky-high. The 25-year-old is having an elite season during his first full season as a starter, which is widely unheard of, especially considering he rehabbed from Tommy John surgery in 2022 leading up to the 2024 season.

Nonetheless, Crochet has taken this season by storm. Through 20 starts (107.1 innings), Crochet holds a 3.02 ERA and 6-6 pitching record. He also holds a blistering 0.950 WHIP.

Most impressively, Crochet leads MLB in strikeouts at the All-Star break, punching out 150 batters and walking 23. Speaking of the All-Star break, Crochet is expected to pitch in the game as part of his first career All-Star nod.

Crochet's trade value is also positively impacted by his contract situation. He's earning a lowly $800,000 this season and he's under club control until 2027, according to Spotrac. Crochet is a dream for cap-strapped teams.

But remember, there's no guarantee the White Sox trade Crochet. They don't have to. However, it's all but likely Getz will make sure the White Sox "win the trade" in any deal he makes for his star pitcher.

He did the same with Dylan Cease. For Cease, Getz returned three prospects (Drew Thorpe, Samuel Zavala and Jairo Iriarte) and veteran right-handed pitcher Steven Wilson.

White Sox fans can presume the same mentality will be shared in trade offers including Luis Robert Jr., for example. It's pointless to trade away players who could realistically survive the South Side's rebuild --- unless they get a haul in return.

That's the mentality White Sox fans should expect from Getz as the deadline nears. But it seems safe to say the league values Crochet in the trade market two weeks away.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.