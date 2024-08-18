Jose Altuve drives in 2 as Astros down White Sox 6-1

HOUSTON (AP) -- Jose Altuve drove in a pair of runs, Yainer Diaz registered his team-leading 68th RBI, Hunter Brown struck out six and the Houston Astros defeated the Chicago White Sox 6-1 on Saturday night.

Brown registered his ninth-straight quality start as he allowed one run over seven innings. This marks his 11th win of the year, tying a career high, and Brown is 10-2 in his 14 starts since June 1.

Trailing 1-0, the Astros (66-56) broke through with a three-run inning against White Sox starter Chris Flexen in the third. Flexen had set down the first seven batters he faced before rookie Shay Whitcomb doubled to right center for his first major league hit.

Whitcomb and Mauricio Dubón came in to score on an Altuve two-run single to center field. Houston tacked on another run as Yordan Alvarez drove in Altuve for his 66th RBI with a single to left field.

Houston extended its lead in the fourth on Dubón's sacrifice fly, making it 4-1.

Flexen (2-12) gave up four runs on seven hits, walked one and struck out one in four innings. He is 0-9 over his last 18 starts for the White Sox (30-94), of which they have won none.

Gavin Sheets provided the only offense for the White Sox, who were eliminated from playoff contention.

In the seventh, Diaz drove in Altuve on an infield single. Altuve finished 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: RHP Steven WIlson (lower back strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list … RHP Mike Clevinger (neck surgery) was transferred to the 60-day injured list.

Astros: RHP Ryan Pressly (lower back strain) was placed on the 15-day injured list. Astros manager Joe Espada said he doesn’t believe it is a serious injury … OF Kyle Tucker (right shin contusion) took live batting practice on the field on Saturday afternoon. … 3B Alex Bregman missed his second-straight game due to elbow soreness.

UP NEXT

Houston LHP Framber Valdez (12-5, 3.38 ERA) is set to face White Sox LHP Ky Bush (0-1, 5.19 ERA) on Sunday afternoon in the series finale.

